MLB

Reds' Wade Miley: Lands on injured list

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Miley was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained neck, retroactive to Sept. 22. Miley was originally scheduled to start Friday before having his outing pushed back due to the neck injury, but he appeared on track to take the mound Monday against the Pirates before being put on the IL. The move is retroactive to Wednesday, so the veteran left-hander will be eligible to be activated next weekend, though there's a decent chance he's already pitched his last game in 2021. Cionel Perez was recalled from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move.

