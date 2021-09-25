Reds' Wade Miley: Lands on injured list

The Cincinnati Reds continued to make a series of roster moves this morning. After last night’s report that reliever Dauri Moreta had been called up, the move was not announced until 20 minutes before expected first pitch of this afternoon’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It seemed we knew that part of the move was coming, but the move to make that happen is what we weren’t sure of and it turned out that wasn’t the only move coming. The Reds activated Tyler Stephenson, optioned Mark Kolozsvary to Triple-A, placed Mike Moustakas on the 10-day injured list, and designated R.J. Alaniz for assignment.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO