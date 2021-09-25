Saints' Michael Thomas: Shifts back to reserve/PUP list

It didn’t take long for the New Orleans Saints to fill out their injured reserve list. Two defensive starters landed on the list after their dominant Week 1 victory, but the good news is that neither player is done for the year. In fact, most of the injured players will be back sooner rather than later. NFL rules stipulate that players must be inactive on injured reserve for at least three weeks before they are eligible to return.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO