Saints' Michael Thomas: Shifts back to reserve/PUP list
Thomas (illness/ankle) was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. He's still on the reserve/PUP list, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. Thomas was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in September after a number of Saints coaches tested positive for the virus. Given the star wideout was already expected to miss the first six weeks of the season while recovering from June ankle surgery, the designation shouldn't dramatically change his recovery time. Thomas is first eligible to return Oct. 25 against the Seahawks following the team's Week 6 bye.www.cbssports.com
