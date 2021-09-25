CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints' Michael Thomas: Shifts back to reserve/PUP list

Cover picture for the articleThomas (illness/ankle) was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. He's still on the reserve/PUP list, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. Thomas was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in September after a number of Saints coaches tested positive for the virus. Given the star wideout was already expected to miss the first six weeks of the season while recovering from June ankle surgery, the designation shouldn't dramatically change his recovery time. Thomas is first eligible to return Oct. 25 against the Seahawks following the team's Week 6 bye.

CBS Sports

Saints' Will Clapp: Activated from IR

Clapp (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. Clapp missed the first three games of the year with an undisclosed injury, but he returned to practice this week and will be available to make his season debut Sunday against the Giants. The 2018 seventh-rounder should serve as depth on the Saints' offensive line now that he's healthy.
NFL
NBC Sports

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, leading rusher in Patriots history, passes away

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, who remains the leading rusher in New England Patriots history nearly 40 years after his retirement, has passed away at age 71. Cunningham, who spent his entire nine-year career with the Patriots (1973-82), rushed for 5,453 yards and 43 touchdowns with New England, making one Pro Bowl in 1978 when he rushed for 768 yards and eight touchdowns. A season earlier, he gained a career-high 1,015 yards on the ground, the only time he surpassed the 1,000-yard marker.
NFL

