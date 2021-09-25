Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Gets Saturday off

The Orioles are, once again, keeping it 100. This is not a hip thing to say any more, and even if it was, it wouldn’t be great because the way they’re keeping it 100 is with 100 losses in the 2021 season. It’s not three 100+ loss seasons in a row thanks to the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, though it is still the case that the last three full seasons to be played saw the Orioles lose at least 100. It is not great.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO