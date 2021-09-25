CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Gets Saturday off

Mullins will sit Saturday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mullins will get a well-deserved rest the day after he secured a 30-30 season with a three-run homer in Friday's loss. Ryan McKenna will take over in center field.

Cedric Mullins added another chapter to his breakout 2021 on Friday night when he hit his 30th homer of the season in the second inning against the Texas Rangers. The 26-year-old is the first player in Orioles history to hit 30 homers and steal 30 bases in a single season.
PHILADELPHIA — On Monday morning, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde texted Cedric Mullins and told his All-Star center fielder to come to Citizens Bank Park late. Mullins was getting a day out of the lineup, and Hyde didn’t want him taking batting practice, either. He delivered a message he once did to high-impact players when he was a member of the Chicago Cubs’ coaching staff.
The Orioles are, once again, keeping it 100. This is not a hip thing to say any more, and even if it was, it wouldn’t be great because the way they’re keeping it 100 is with 100 losses in the 2021 season. It’s not three 100+ loss seasons in a row thanks to the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, though it is still the case that the last three full seasons to be played saw the Orioles lose at least 100. It is not great.
From the time that it became apparent that Dan Duquette’s plan for the 2018 Orioles was a spectacular failure, one big question has loomed above all others in Birdland: When will the Orioles be good again?. It’s been encouraging to see the transformation of the Orioles farm system under Mike...
BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts homered and drove in four runs, carrying the AL wild card-leading Boston Red Sox past the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 for their fourth straight win. The Red Sox are one game ahead of Toronto and 1 1/2 games in front of the rival Yankees in the playoff chase. Bobby Dalbec added a two-run double, and Hunter Renfroe and Rafael Devers each drove in a run for Boston. Bogaerts and Devers both had three hits. Ryan Mountcastle hit his 30th homer, a two-run shot, and Austin Wynns added a solo drive for the Orioles, who lost for the 11th time in the last 12 meetings against the Red Sox after sweeping a season-opening three-game series between the teams.
The Birds fell to the Red Sox in last night’s series opener by a score of 7-1. It was Baltimore’s 100th loss of 2021. Chris Sale was better than Keegan Akin and held the O’s lineup to one run in five innings of work. On the bright side, Austin Hays stayed hot at the plate, blasting his 21st home run of the season. He’s hitting .319/.354/.681 in his past 25 games.
Baltimore Orioles catcher Austin Wynns is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Wynns will start behind the plate after Pedro Severino was left on Baltimore's bench on Saturday afternoon. numberFire's models project Wynns to score 5.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Games between two losing teams this late into the season can get a little wonky. Tonight’s contest featured multiple home-run robberies and the appearance of a guy named Joey Krehbiel. The Orioles lost their closer to injury in the ninth and eventually surrendered five runs. The Orioles lost the game...
With rookie Chris EIlis unavailable to make tonight’s start due to some arm fatigue, the Orioles are going with Conner Greene in a bullpen game against the Phillies. Greene is making his first major league start after 18 relief appearances this season. He hasn’t gone more than two innings or thrown more than 37 pitches, which happened in his debut on July 27 against the Marlins.
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Santander will man left field after Ryan McKenna was given the afternoon off in Boston. In a matchup against left-hander Chris Sale, our models project Santander to score 13.0 FanDuel points at the salary of...
Baltimore Orioles outfielder / first baseman Trey Mancini is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Mancini will rest on Wednesday evening after Ryan Mountcastle was named Baltimore's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 385 batted balls this season, Mancini has produced a 11.2% barrel rate...
BALTIMORE—Orioles centerfielder Cedric Mullins joined the 30-30 club when he hit his 30th home run of the season with two men on base in the bottom of the second inning against the Texas Rangers on Friday night at Camden Yards. Mullins, who hadn’t hit a home run since September 11th,...
BALTIMORE—Triple-A Norfolk catcher Adley Rutschman and his Tides’ teammate, Kyle Stowers were named the Orioles’ top minor league players of the season. Bowie right-hander Grayson Rodriguez was named the organization’s pitcher of the year. Rutschman and Stowers, who share the award named after Orioles legend Brooks Robinson. According to Baseball...
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander (hamstring) is starting in Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers. Santander will return to the field after Baltimore's outfielder was forced to miss time with a hamstring injury. In a matchup against right-hander Jordan Lyles, our models project Santander to score 13.2 FanDuel points at...
Cedric Mullins has burst onto the scene in 2021 with a flashy glove, elite speed, and surging power numbers. The most recent accomplishment for Mullins is becoming the first Orioles player to record 30+ home runs and 30+ stolen bases during a single season, something no player has ever done in franchise history. This breakout season for the centerfielder gives Orioles fans a reason to watch for years to come as he continues to develop.
