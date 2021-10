If you need to remotely manage servers or workstations you may be interested in a new open source KVM over IP Hat specifically designed for the Raspberry Pi mini PC. Created by software engineer and open source enthusiast Maxim Devaev the PiKVM v3 HAT fits neatly on top of your Raspberry Pi providing the ability to turn on/off or restart your computer, configure the UEFI/BIOS, and even reinstall the OS using the Virtual CD-ROM or Flash Drive and more. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $145 or £106 (depending on current exchange rates).

