Public Health

Macron says France will double the COVID shots it sends to poor nations - AFP

 7 days ago

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said France would give 120 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to poor nations, doubling an earlier pledge, French news agency AFP reported.

“The injustice is that on other continents, clearly, vaccination is way behind. In Africa, barely 3% of the population has been vaccinated - we need to go faster,” AFP cited Macron saying in a video broadcast to a concert organised by the advocacy group Global Citizen. (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

