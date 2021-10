STANFIELD — Weston-McEwen's defense keyed a 12-7 Special District 5 football victory over Stanfield here on Friday night, Sept. 24. "Our defense played absolutely outstanding," TigerScot coach Kenzie Hansell said. "You have to give it to Stanfield, they're disciplined, they're mature, what they do, they do very well. The two teams left it all out on the field, and battled every single play."