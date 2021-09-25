Cheapest VCP 7 Exam Voucher?

The Sonoma County Housing authority will soon be accepting applications for its Housing Choice Voucher wait list lottery. The application period will be from October 1st to November 1st. After all applications are in, 750 applicants will be randomly selected, screened for eligibility, and notified in early December that they have a place on the new wait list. Those who are not selected will be notified and are welcome to reapply when the wait list reopens in approximately 24 months. The Housing Choice Voucher program provides financial assistance to very low-income individuals and families to enable them to afford housing in the private rental housing market. Applications will be accepted at the Housing Authority’s offices or on their website.

