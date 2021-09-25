CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheapest VCP 7 Exam Voucher?

By alisampras
vmware.com
 8 days ago

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Where can i buy the cheapest EXAM voucher for 2V0-21.20 and what is the right time to buy voucher?. I have nothing to add over and above my previous answer. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

communities.vmware.com

bernco.gov

Emergency Housing Voucher Landlord Incentive Program

Effective Sept. 1 2021, the Emergency Housing Voucher Landlord Incentive Program will provide a $1,000 bonus upon the successful move-in of an Emergency Housing Voucher holder. To receive payment, the Bernalillo County Housing Department will require receipt of an executed lease and Housing Assistance Payment Contract. Leases must have at...
HOUSING
linuxfoundation.org

LFCS exam tips

Planing to take the LFCS exam at the end of the month, do you mind share any tips/tricks for my last preparation days ?. i will complete the course tomorrow but i still feel short about practice exercises/exams, do you have any ideas regarding this ?. Thanks in advance for...
EDUCATION
ksro.com

Housing Voucher Wait List to Open Lottery Friday

The Sonoma County Housing authority will soon be accepting applications for its Housing Choice Voucher wait list lottery. The application period will be from October 1st to November 1st. After all applications are in, 750 applicants will be randomly selected, screened for eligibility, and notified in early December that they have a place on the new wait list. Those who are not selected will be notified and are welcome to reapply when the wait list reopens in approximately 24 months. The Housing Choice Voucher program provides financial assistance to very low-income individuals and families to enable them to afford housing in the private rental housing market. Applications will be accepted at the Housing Authority’s offices or on their website.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
vmware.com

Migration assistant pre-check fails on source vcenter SSO certificate

Attempting to migrate from vCenter Server (Windows) 6.0.U3i to 6.5 (Appliance) which I'm reading is supported. Migration-Assistant pre-checks at the source vCenter Server fail on SSO service certificates. I've recently (this week) re-generated all certificates with the VMCA option using both selections 3 and 6 in the vCenter certificate manager...
SOFTWARE
#Voucher#I Have Nothing
Shropshire Star

Shoppers told not to rush as £100 voucher site experiences difficulties

The £145m High Street Stimulus Scheme will see all those aged over 18 eligible for a £100 pre-paid card to spend on the high street. Shoppers have been urged not to “rush at once” to apply for Northern Ireland’s high street voucher scheme, after the website experienced difficulties on the first morning.
BUSINESS
newschain

More than 400,000 requests on first day of high street voucher scheme

More than 400,000 requests for applications have been made to Northern Ireland’s high street voucher scheme on the first day. The £145 million High Street Stimulus Scheme will see all those aged over 18 eligible for a £100 pre-paid card to spend, aimed at supporting local businesses which have been devastated by Covid.
RETAIL
linuxfoundation.org

CKAD Exam not loading

Can someone please help, CKAD exam is not launching. I don't understand what is the issue on the portal it showing " Status: Grading in progress. Exam results will be released 24 hours after exam is completed." Can someone please explain what is happening, will i loose this attempt ??? this is not my fault, please let me know. I have invested a lof tme for this.
EDUCATION
vmware.com

VM power on issue

The following error occurs when the VM is turned on(ESXI 5.5.0). Module DiskEarly power on failed. Cannot open the disk 'SQL_srv-000001.vmdk' or one of the snapshot disks it depends on. The system cannot find the file specified VMware ESX cannot find the virtual disk "SQL_srv-000001.vmdk". Verify the path is valid and try again.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

NSX-T Install Failed (via vCLM) on all hosts, java error no route

I'm trying to install NSX-T on my host transport nodes in my "prod" cluster on my home lab (via a transport node profile) and it keeps failing on the "vCLM Remediation Successfull" stage with the following error:. "Failed to install software on host. Host https://server_ip/sdk not reachable. java.net.NoRouteToHostException: No route...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

DEP registration with configurator

Hello, we plan to register existing non DEP devices to DEP with apple configurator 2. This works fine. But we have some subsidiaries without Apple mac book computers. Is there possible to connect a mac book remote (from Windows10 pc), share the USB Port and start the DEP registration for iOS devices remote ?
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Re: VM power on issue

The following error occurs when the VM is turned on(ESXI 5.5.0). Module DiskEarly power on failed. Cannot open the disk 'SQL_srv-000001.vmdk' or one of the snapshot disks it depends on. The system cannot find the file specified VMware ESX cannot find the virtual disk "SQL_srv-000001.vmdk". Verify the path is valid and try again.
COMPUTERS

