St. Peter's Del Mar debuts expanded campus, new look

With its views of the ocean, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Del Mar has recently resumed services outdoors on the church patio. And as fall begins, the 1940s church in Del Mar Village is debuting some new spaces, too — as well as a new logo.

After nine months of construction, the church’s Trinity Expansion has completed, with added spaces for the thrift shop, the Sunday School program, and the music program. Mother Paige Blair-Hubert, rector of St. Peter’s, said in a news release that she is excited about all the new spaces: “Through the generosity of our parishioners, and bequests of Douglas and Marian Pardee and Del Mar resident artist Helen Buckland, we are now able to offer more space,” she says, “for children to come to know God’s love in Jesus, for our musicians of all ages to rehearse and celebrate the joy of making music, and our Thrift Shop to be better poised than ever to serve the community.” In the news release, she gave special thanks to the parishioner and construction manager Peggy Martin, and Nick Rodrigeuz, the superintendent with First Mark Contracting.

For both the church and general community at large, the thrift shop will be a welcome return. “We are so excited to re-open our purpose-designed Thrift Shop,” says Blair-Hubert in the news release, “to serve our larger community through the shop itself, as well as the life-changing ministries we support, such as the Episcopal Refugee Network, Episcopal Community Services and St. Paul’s Senior Services. We are doubly excited to welcome our new Thrift Shop manager, Valerie Rieger, who brings tremendous experience and transformative vision to this important mission.”

Come see and browse the thrift shop starting Oct. 1. Hours of operation will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-4p.m. Saturday.

The new logo, meanwhile, is a nod to the church’s history in Del Mar. “The new logo for St. Peter’s reflects the redwood architecture of its building nestled in a Del Mar nook surrounded by Torrey Pines,” said the church’s communications assistant Hannah Wilder in the news release. “The browns and greens echo our unique pines by the sea. The silver of St. Peter’s keys point to the light we hope to share in the world to all people regardless of ability, ethnicity, socio-economic status, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, or age. We are so happy with our new look and hope the community will be too.”

To learn more about St. Peter’s, see stpetersdelmar.net.

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .