Leafs open pre-season vs. Canadiens, sign prospect Villeneuve

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Today, the Habs held their annual Red vs. White scrimmage, 7,500 lucky fans were able to attend for $10 a piece and were also given one free soft drink and one free bag of crisps. The event raised just over $69,000 dollars which have been donated to the Canadiens’ Children Foundation. It was a fun day out for all, particularly for kids and many families were in attendance. What was missing though was the Canadiens’ star power. Price, Byron, Weber, Hoffman and Edmundson were all already injured, and Cole Caufield also joined them, although his status will be re-evaluated daily. As for Jeff Petry and Tyler Toffoli, they were given the day off as they had played yesterday in Toronto.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO