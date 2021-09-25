Leafs open pre-season vs. Canadiens, sign prospect Villeneuve
For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs open their six game exhibition schedule where their playoff run ended four months ago, at Scotiabank Arena against the archrival Montreal Canadiens. The contest has nearly nothing on the line compared to the deciding game of the first round series, but marks the first of nine straight games against their Atlantic Division rivals in the Eastern time zone.hockeybuzz.com
