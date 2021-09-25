CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Cause Of Death Yet For COVID-Positive Student Who Died Unexpectedly, Camden County School Says

Cover picture for the articleCAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Health officials have not yet determined a cause of death yet for a Camden County 7th grader who was COVID positive at the time of her passing. Amelia Perry, who attended William G. Rohrer Middle School, died at the hospital after a brief illness, according to a letter sent Friday by Robert Fisicaro, the superintendent for Haddon Township School District.

