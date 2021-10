CARROLL, Iowa — During a recent event with the Friends of Army Aviation, several veterans sat down with WHO 13 News to talk about some of the challenges and joys they faced. “I think my most proudest moment was when I retired three years ago,” said Chad Heithoff, an Air Force veteran. “Each retiree gets a retirement flag. You can present it to whoever you want to present it to, and I presented it to my family because without your family to support you, you can’t do it.”

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 11 DAYS AGO