UNC Recruiting: Week of 9/20

I don’t need to tell you, almost certainly, about the biggest UNC recruiting news of the week, but I will anyways: 4-star running back George Pettaway from Suffolk, Virginia announced his commitment on Wednesday to UNC, joining a 2022 class that is coming close to its final form. On the basketball side, I’ve got news from both the men’s and women’s sides of the game as things move forward on those ends as well. Let’s dive right in, then!