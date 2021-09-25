CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawrence, KS

Lawrence school board to hear about efforts to recruit, retain diverse staff; data shows student body is more diverse than faculty

By Editorials
LJWORLD
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lawrence school board will soon hear from district administrators about their work to recruit and retain diverse staff and faculty. On Monday, board members will receive the district’s annual human resources report, which will also share data related to the district’s staffing levels and the race and ethnicity breakdowns among staffing groups.

www2.ljworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, KS
Education
City
Lawrence, KS
Local
Kansas Education
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#Schooling#Lawrence School Board

Comments / 0

Community Policy