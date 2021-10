Buxton went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Tigers. He also reached after being hit by a pitch. Buxton singled in the first inning and came around to score on Jorge Polanco's three-run homer. He reached base again in the eighth after being plunked by Detroit reliever Joe Jimenez, then he stole second base and scored on Max Kepler's single. Buxton has swiped a bag in three of his last four games, giving him nine thefts in 10 attempts this season. He's hitting .292 with a .946 OPS in 235 plate appearances on the year.

