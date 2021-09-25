Sam Strengthens Into A Major Hurricane

Hurricane Sam reached category 3 status late Saturday morning, becoming the fourth Atlantic hurricane to achieve major hurricane status in 2021. As of midday Saturday, Sam was located a little less than 1100 miles east of the Lesser Antilles with top sustained winds of 120 mph. It is moving toward the west-northwest at about 10 mph. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Sam to attain category 4 intensity on Sunday, slow its forward motion, and turn more toward the northwest on Monday. The hurricane itself is compact: hurricane force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extend 105 miles away from Sam's eye.