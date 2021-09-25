CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Sam Strengthens Into A Major Hurricane

By Storm Center
wuwf.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurricane Sam reached category 3 status late Saturday morning, becoming the fourth Atlantic hurricane to achieve major hurricane status in 2021. As of midday Saturday, Sam was located a little less than 1100 miles east of the Lesser Antilles with top sustained winds of 120 mph. It is moving toward the west-northwest at about 10 mph. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Sam to attain category 4 intensity on Sunday, slow its forward motion, and turn more toward the northwest on Monday. The hurricane itself is compact: hurricane force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extend 105 miles away from Sam's eye.

www.wuwf.org

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. In a statement sent to Rigzone late Monday, Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson said Hurricane Sam could make landfall on the U.S. East Coast in the middle of the week. At the time of writing, the National Hurricane Center’s projected path for Sam’s storm center leads away from the U.S. in a northeastern trajectory.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy