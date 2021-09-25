Catfish's Nev Schulman Welcomes Baby No. 3 and Shares Adorable Bonding Video
Watch: Necessary Realness: Morgan's Binge-Worthy TV Shows. It's really true: Catfish's Nev Schulman is a father of three. The MTV show creator's wife, Laura Perlongo, recently gave birth to the couple's third child and second son. On Saturday, Sept. 25, Nev, 36, posted on his Instagram a sweet video of himself bending down to kissing and quietly talk to the newborn, who stares up at him and tries to focus on his face while swaddled inside a bassinet in a hospital room.www.eonline.com
