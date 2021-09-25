CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Catfish's Nev Schulman Welcomes Baby No. 3 and Shares Adorable Bonding Video

By Corinne Heller
E! News
E! News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Necessary Realness: Morgan's Binge-Worthy TV Shows. It's really true: Catfish's Nev Schulman is a father of three. The MTV show creator's wife, Laura Perlongo, recently gave birth to the couple's third child and second son. On Saturday, Sept. 25, Nev, 36, posted on his Instagram a sweet video of himself bending down to kissing and quietly talk to the newborn, who stares up at him and tries to focus on his face while swaddled inside a bassinet in a hospital room.

www.eonline.com

Comments / 4

Related
People

Enrique Iglesias' Wife Shares Rare Video of Their 3 Kids Driving Around While Playing Dad's Music

Enrique Iglesias' daughter Mary, 19 months, and his 3½-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas giggle while driving together in a mini Land Rover. On Sunday, the singer's wife Anna Kournikova posted an adorable video of their daughter Mary, 19 months, and twins Lucy and Nicholas, 3½, driving around in a mini Land Rover while listening to their dad's latest album.
RELATIONSHIPS
IBTimes

Pumpkin Shannon Celebrates Baby Bentley’s New Milestone With Adorable Photos

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon celebrated her son Bentley Jameson’s newest milestone by sharing adorable photos of her second child on social media. The 21-year-old reality star took to Instagram Tuesday to share a series of snaps showing baby Bentley in an apple-adorned onesie and a blue bib with printed dolphins. The last photo in the series also featured Bentley’s 3-year-old sister Ella Grace smiling beside him.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nev Schulman
Page Six

Jennifer Love Hewitt welcomes baby No. 3 with husband Brian Hallisay

Jennifer Love Hewitt and husband Brian Hallisay have welcomed their third baby, son, Aidan James Hallisay. The “Party of Five” alum, 42, made the announcement on Instagram Thursday by posting an adorable pic of her pregnant belly festooned with a face that used her protruding bellybutton as a nose alongside the phrases “It’s A Boy,” “Almost Cooked” and “9 Months.”
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Cardi B and Offset Shared Sweet Hospital Pics After Welcoming Their Baby Boy

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their baby boy on Sept. 4, and have each proudly shared a sweet family moment with him on Instagram. Cardi was first to announce her son's arrival, sharing a photo of herself and Offset sitting up together on her hospital bed looking down dotingly at their little boy with the caption, "9/4/21." Hearty congratulations poured in from the likes of Kris Jenner, Taraji P. Henson and Chance the Rapper.
CELEBRITIES
lincolnnewsnow.com

Nev Schulman is a dad again

Nev Schulman has become a father for the third time. The 'Catfish' host and his wife Laura Perlongo have become parents once again, as they posted a sweet tribute to their newborn baby, a sibling for Cleo James Schulman, four, and Beau Bobby Bruce Schulman, two. Nev uploaded a sweet...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
MTV

Nev Schulman And Laura Perlongo Welcome Third Child

No need to uncover the truth about this Catfish story: MTV host Nev Schulman and wife Laura Perlongo just welcomed their third child!. "happy birthday little man," Nev captioned the heartwarming clip above. First father-son chat, plus kisses. "nothing like it," Laura captioned the photograph below. Love at first sight!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catfish#Bonding#Mtv#Instagram A
thatgrapejuice.net

Rotimi & Fiancée Vanessa Mdee Welcome Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for singer Rotimi and fiancée Vanessa Mdee. For, the couple have welcomed their first child together. Moments ago, the Nigerian-American star took to social media to announce the birth of the pair’s baby boy. Sharing a snap of his hand in an embrace with the youngster’s,...
RELATIONSHIPS
prima.co.uk

Rachel Riley shares adorable family photos

Strictly Come Dancing couple Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev have taken their daughter Maven on sun-soaked holiday for a final trip before they welcome their second baby. Rachel shared two adorable family photos with her 519k Instagram followers of the family enjoying some quality time together in the sunshine. One...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Cardi B Shares Brand-New Photos of Baby No. 2 on Instagram

Major congratulations are in order for Cardi B and her husband, Offset. The couple has officially welcomed their second child together, a baby boy. Lucky for us, we already have not one, but two pictures of the newborn. The rapper and her hubby revealed the exciting news on Monday in...
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Cardi B And Offset Share Picture Announcing Their Newborn Baby Boy

Cardi B gave new meaning to the idea of Labor Day. The award-winning rapper along with husband Offset, just welcomed their second child into the world. The couple made the announcement introducing their newborn baby boy via Instagram on Monday (September 6). In the post, Cardi and Offset are pictured in what looks to be a delivery room in a hospital with Cardi covered in a Louis Vuitton blanket holding their newest bundle of joy.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Enrique Iglesias' Daughter Mary, 19 Months, Dances to Dad's New Music in Adorable Video

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova also share 3½-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas. The singer shared a sweet video on Instagram Friday featuring his 19-month-old daughter Mary, who had a cute jam session to her dad's new music. In the clip, Iglesias, 46, played his album Final from Spotify on a tablet as his daughter happily smiled and bounced in bed while listening.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Celebrates Daughter Taylor’s 11th Birthday After Joshua Hall Engagement: Photos

A sweet shoutout! Christina Haack posted a touching tribute to her daughter, Taylor, while celebrating the 11-year-old’s birthday. “Eleven years and we’ve already had SO many adventures together,” the Flip or Flop alum, 38, captioned a Wednesday, September 22, Instagram slideshow. “Taylor is an old soul who one minute can talk super deep about life and then quickly go back to being a kid. Her greatest ability is being able to start a conversation with anyone, anywhere.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Soap Opera Digest

Y&R Alum Welcomes Twins

Michael Graziadei (ex-Daniel, Y&R) announced on Instagram that he and his partner, Lauren, have welcomed twin boys. “On Wednesday August 25th these two little monsters were brought into this world with the strength of my queen @lmcla and the skill and care of our incredible doctor and her team,” he shared. “Since their delivery it has been a rollercoaster with both boys having to stay in the NICU. Huge shoutout to all the NICU parents out there and to all the doctors and nurses that care for these babies to ensure they all go home happy and healthy. Without their vigilance, support, and love, this would be unbearable and impossible. So without further adieu… making their first Instagram appearance… I submit for your approval, Oliver Bear and Arlo Wilde #proudpapa.” Congratulations to the happy family!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Dylan Dreyer welcomes third baby and announces son's adorable name

Hanna Fillingham Today star Dylan Dreyer welcomed her third baby son and revealed his adorable name to her co-stars. A huge congratulations is in order for Dylan Dreyer, who welcomed her third baby on Wednesday morning. The Today meteorologist and her husband Brian Fichera are now the proud parents to...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

113K+
Followers
32K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy