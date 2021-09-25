See a List of All the Food Booths at the 2021 Central WA State Fair

Yay, fair food is back! It's a foodie's dream to be at the Central Washington State Fair. There are so many wonderful booths to choose from and so little time. If you're like me, you always wonder what food booths are available. Well, wonder no longer because yesterday at the opening of the Fair I walked around the entire grounds to search for every single food and beverage booth on the premises this year. Scroll down for the list of all the food and beverage vendors at the 2021 Central Washington State Fair!