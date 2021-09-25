See Yakima’s List of All the Food Booths at the 2021 Central WA State Fair

There's a mixture of excitement and anticipation as everyone's busy deciding what days they will be hitting up the Central Washington State Fair. My earliest teenage memory of fair rides was experiencing The Gravitron. A space ship looking ride that spins around so fast that once at full speed you can use gravity to actually flip yourself upside down in your area. Some kids did it, I never had the guts. Too afraid I'd stay flipped too long and crash right on my head. It was the first time I learned rides that spin in a circle make me sick. My friend suggested getting some air on the carousel and unfortunately, that didn't make things better. I ended up having to jump off the ride to puke in the closest garbage can! I've never been interested in going on the Gravitron again. Love the Zipper though!

YAKIMA, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO