Raiders’ Week 3 Fantasy Football Preview

Which Las Vegas Raiders should you start or sit in fantasy football this week as they take on the Miami Dolphins? Let’s take a closer look!. Derek Carr is entering Week 3 as the eighth-highest scoring quarterback in fantasy. Last week, against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Carr scored 24.1 points. Despite the Dolphins getting blown out last week, their defense only allowed 16.4 points to Josh Allen. His numbers might calm down if the run game improves this week. But if it continues to struggle, Carr will have to throw a lot, and the main worry, if that’s the case, is the Dolphins secondary led by Xavien Howard. However, Carr has played well against good defenses, so he should still be worth starting this week.