The Las Vegas Raiders beating the Baltimore Ravens in the first Monday night game of the season was a mild surprise, as quarterback Derek Carr delivered one of the finest efforts of his career and ended it with an overtime touchdown pass. Carr threw for 435 yards against a top defense, and fantasy managers in ESPN standard leagues were so excited headed into the Week 2 road matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers that his roster percentage went up just a shade to 16.5%. He was active in 2.6% of leagues. New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones was more popular.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO