Another day, another update in the bankruptcy case of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne's estranged husband Tom Girardi. In court documents obtained by Radar, the trustee in the case is now asking the judge for access to financial records from Chase and Citi Bank. This comes after the lawyer who was brought in to investigate quickly brought to the court's attention that he had uncovered mysterious bank accounts that reportedly had not been previously disclosed.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO