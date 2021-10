Paris Saint-Germain gets set to welcome last year’s Champions league runner-up Manchester City to the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. This will be the second group stage match for both clubs in Group A, a group which also includes Belgian side Club Brugge and German side RB Leipzig. PSG failed to beat Brugge in its first Champions League match of the 2021/2022 campaign, having to settle for a 1-1 draw in what was one of the shocks of the opening two matchdays. On the other hand, City thrashed Leipzig 6-3 sent a resounding message not only to those in Group A, but all other clubs participating in Europe’s premier footballing tournament.

UEFA ・ 4 DAYS AGO