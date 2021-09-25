Clemson, N.C. State gridlocked at halftime

RALEIGH, N.C. — Clemson entered the half tied 7-7 with North Carolina State at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Tigers again struggled to find their footing on offense except for one touchdown drive in the first quarter. Clemson went 0-for-5 on third down in the first half and gained just 87 yards on offense and 8 yards on the ground.

Defensively, it stood strong despite allowing its first touchdown of the season and missing linebacker James Skalski for much of the half due to an apparent upper body injury. In the first quarter, the Tigers capped off their best drive of the season with a 32-yard touchdown pass from D.J. Uiagalelei to Justyn Ross to give them a 7-0 lead with 9 minutes, 11 seconds to play in the frame. The drive covered 80 yards in five plays and 1:33.

N.C. State responded at the end of the quarter with a 10-play, 54-yard scoring drive in 4:43. The drive culminated in a 9-yard touchdown pass from Devin Leary to Emeka Emezie to tie the game with five seconds to play in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, both teams started drives with short fields via interceptions but failed to capitalize on the opportunity. The Wolfpack intercepted Uiagalelei on a tipped ball with 3:55 to play in the half and set up a 53-yard field goal attempt with 3 seconds left on the clock.

But Christopher Dunn’s attempt fell short and Clemson took a knee to send the game to halftime.

Football season has finally arrived. Time to represent your Tigers and show your stripes!