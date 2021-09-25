CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Taxi Medallion Owners See Over $5 Million In Debt Relief

By Jonas Bronck
bronx.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Bill de Blasio today announced New York City’s $65 million Medallion Relief Program (MRP), which could result in $500 million of debt forgiveness for thousands of drivers, has delivered $5.1 million in debt cancellation for the first 26 owners to fully restructure their loans. As of this week, 954 medallion owners have completed appointments with the TLC’s Owner/Driver Resource Center and are in various stages of renegotiations, a significant portion of which will be completed by the end of 2021.

