Meghan McCain Deleted a Tweet Many Say Was About "The View" COVID Chaos

By Jaimie Etkin
Best Life
Best Life
 7 days ago
ABC via TVLine/YouTube

In case you weren't watching your TV, looking at your phone, or on your computer on Friday, you might have missed one of the most uncomfortable moments in The View's 25-season history, which is really saying something. The talk show returned to its in-person format earlier this month, and they had a much-anticipated interview set up with Vice President Kamala Harris in the studio on Friday. But just before the interview took place, a producer pulled co-host Sunny Hostin and frequent guest co-host Ana Navarro from the table. Stand-in moderator Joy BeharWhoopi Goldberg was out for the episode—then floundered her way to a commercial break, and when the show returned, Behar and co-host Sara Haines announced that Hostin and Navarro had tested positive for COVID-19 (though they are vaccinated), and that the SCOTUS interview would be done virtually instead as a result.

It was a TV moment that captured Americans who don't even watch The View, and it's possible even former co-host Meghan McCain was watching, based on a tweet that some think threw some shade at her former colleagues. Read on to find out what McCain said before she removed the tweet.

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

As E! News points out, McCain may have been watching the drama unfold from the comfort of her home on Friday. A few hours after the dramatic episode of The View aired, McCain seemed to weigh in on the scenario, tweeting (via E! News): "Trust your instincts, kids," along with a GIF of Clint Eastwood tipping his hat in the 1966 movie The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

However, by Saturday, she had deleted the tweet. While it wasn't clear exactly what McCain was referring to, and Best Life has reached out to representatives for McCain for clarity, it didn't take long for fans to conjecture that it was a dig about The View.

One Twitter user wrote: "What? That it was a good thing you left? Just in time before Covid struck The View."

"I think I would have said, 'so happy my friends from The View are vaccinated and well', but that's just me," another said, according to E! News.

Another person on Twitter referenced the fact that Hostin revealed in January that both of her husband's, Emmanuel Hostin, parents—who were physicians—died of COVID over the 2020 holidays. "They were both very careful," Hostin said. "They didn't celebrate Thanksgiving with us because we all decided it wasn't safe. And after a lot of contact tracing, we still don't know how they contracted this virus."

The Twitter user said to McCain: "I'd think you'd be a little more compassionate considering Sunny and her husband lost his parents due to COVID and they were taking every precaution."

CNN via Twitter

Speaking with Anderson Cooper on CNN on Friday night, Navarro, who's fully vaccinated against COVID, said that since that initial positive result, she's done two more COVID tests, one rapid and one PCR, both of which have come back negative. So, she said, "all indications" are that the results from Friday morning are false positives. "I'm feeling great," she said.

Navarro, who's based in Miami, revealed on Twitter that she's quarantining in New York until she gets the results of a third test. She also told her followers to "please get vaccinated."

Hostin has not publicly spoken since The View episode on Friday, but a source close to the show told E! News that she also did additional tests done that've come back negative. "It's possible there was a false positive, but they don't know yet," the insider said. "They have to test throughout the weekend to figure it out."

McCain left The View over the summer because she didn't want to return to New York.

The View / YouTube

McCain announced she was leaving The View at the end of Season 24, with only a month remaining. She had relocated to Washington, D.C. with her husband Ben Domenech while pregnant with now 9-month-old daughter Liberty at the start of the pandemic at the recommendation of her doctor and wasn't looking to return to New York when The View was back in studio for Season 25.

"This was not an easy decision," she said, noting both her and her husband's families are in D.C. "When I think about where I want Liberty to take her first steps and her first words, I just have this wonderful life here that I felt ultimately like I didn't want to leave."

McCain has mentioned she's glad she left the show before.

McCain has since taken on a new role as a columnist for the Daily Mail and she talked to the outlet about a week ago about saying goodbye to the show after four years.

"What I said on The View was true," McCain told the Daily Mail in an exclusive interview celebrating her new gig. "I just didn't feel like moving back to New York was the right choice for me. And it was a really hard decision, but, I feel really good about it now and I don't miss it at all."

She continued: "I was happy that I got to make the decision and be in control of my own life. And, you know, The View was and is incredible and gave me so much. I don't feel anything negative about it. But I also really pride myself in life on knowing when to hold them and when to fold them, like I'm such a gambler."

In regards to her new role, she said: "After The View, like post-View, I really want to do things that I think are meaningful and impactful and make me happy."

