5 ways Karmine Corp changed League of Legends esports in 2021

If you frequently go away from the keyboard (AFK) in League of Legends and make a trend of it, you're soon going to be faced with a new type of punishment: Queue Lockouts. These don't replace the Queue Delays that are already levied against AFK players and leavers but will instead exist alongside the delays and will be directed at the most egregious offenders. Riot Games announced the plans for the new League penalty this week and said the new system will be tested regionally first before it gets a global release.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO