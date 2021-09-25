5 ways Karmine Corp changed League of Legends esports in 2021
Since its inception in 2018, EU Masters has become the place to see the next great European League of Legends talent following One only needs to look towards a team like MAD Lions, who promoted four-fifths of its EUM roster to the League of Legends European Championship in 2020, and has now qualified for two World Championships and won back-to-back LEC titles in 2021 while still retaining three of those four EUM players.www.invenglobal.com
Comments / 0