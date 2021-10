SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — World-renowned gymnasts led by Olympic star Simone Biles captured the crowd at Golden 1 Center Wednesday night. “Just to see Simone Biles! She’s my favorite,” said 8-year-old Karter. “She’s really awesome, pretty and really talented.” The little girl was one of many children eager to see the women they look up to. But the incredible performances held special meaning. These are young women carrying a lot of weight, and not just in the athletic world. They are role models and they are making it clear they want to use that to make a difference. That’s why the star-studded cast turned...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO