Albany, NY

Freihofer's runners praise support, empowerment of the day

By Roger Hannigan Gilson
Times Union
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY — More than 1,000 runners crossed the finish line Saturday as the Freihofer's Run for Women returned from its pandemic pause. The women ranged in age from teens to octogenarians and traveled from communities in the Capital Region and across the Northeast. They gathered around the finish line after completing their runs, cheering along other participants as the race announcers encouraged women to raise their arms and smile as they took their final strides.

