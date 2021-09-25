CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso County, CO

Inmate dies in El Paso County jail

By Andy Koen
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 7 days ago

An inmate died at the El Paso County jail early Saturday morning during what deputies reported as a medical emergency. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the man fell as he was walking to the bathroom shortly after midnight.

Deputies and medical staff rushed to his aid. He was conscious and breathing at the time. However, he became unresponsive and stopped breathing about a half hour later.

The sheriff's office reports that live-saving measures began immediately and continued until paramedics and fire fighters arrived to take the man to the hospital. However, those life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the man passed away.

There is no indication that his death is COVID-related. The inmate's identity is being withheld pending a positive identification by the Coroner's Office notification of the next of kin.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
El Paso County, CO
Government
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Inmate#Medical Emergency#Covid#Coroner S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy