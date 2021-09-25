Inmate dies in El Paso County jail

An inmate died at the El Paso County jail early Saturday morning during what deputies reported as a medical emergency. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the man fell as he was walking to the bathroom shortly after midnight.

Deputies and medical staff rushed to his aid. He was conscious and breathing at the time. However, he became unresponsive and stopped breathing about a half hour later.

The sheriff's office reports that live-saving measures began immediately and continued until paramedics and fire fighters arrived to take the man to the hospital. However, those life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the man passed away.

There is no indication that his death is COVID-related. The inmate's identity is being withheld pending a positive identification by the Coroner's Office notification of the next of kin.