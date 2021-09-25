CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s the deal with early kickoff times in the Mountain West?

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
For years, fans that live in Big 12 country have complained about early kickoff times. The 11 a.m. start to games in the Central Time Zone irks fans who virtually have no time to tailgate.  Also, the lack of concern by television executives who schedule these games isn't winning over anyone either.

And to anger those diehards even more, this year's Big 12 title game will kickoff at ... you guessed it, 11 a.m. local time at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Which brings us to what's going on in the Mountain West Conference.

Boise State went to Logan, Utah, on Saturday to take on Utah State, a game that kicked off at 10 a.m. local time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qNBAp_0c85MZCn00
Boise State's Stefan Cobbs returns a punt for a touchdown against UTEP. Brian Losness, USA TODAY Sports

This was no doubt done to satisfy those who will be watching in the Eastern Time Zone on CBS, where the game was broadcast, and also to get the conference some added exposure. Boise State beat Utah State 27-3.

The Broncos will have another early kickoff in their regular season finale at San Diego State. That game is slated for Nov. 26, with a 10 a.m. kickoff in the Mountain Time Zone.

Those attending the game in California will have to deal with a 9 a.m. local start.

The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
