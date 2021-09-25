CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Park, IL

Suburban community attempts Guinness World Record for Largest Dog Wedding Ceremony

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Cover picture for the articleVILLA PARK, Illinois - Puppy love was in the air – though not quite enough love for the Guinness Book of World Records. 160 dogs, 80 dog couples, participated in a dog wedding ceremony on Saturday morning in Villa Park, Illinois. The effort was meant to overtake the Guinness Book of World Records record for 178 dog couples "married" on the same day that was set in 2007 in Littleton, Colorado.

www.fox32chicago.com

#Dog Rescue#Guinness Book#Animal Rescue
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

