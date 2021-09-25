Suburban community attempts Guinness World Record for Largest Dog Wedding Ceremony

VILLA PARK, Illinois - Puppy love was in the air – though not quite enough love for the Guinness Book of World Records. 160 dogs, 80 dog couples, participated in a dog wedding ceremony on Saturday morning in Villa Park, Illinois. The effort was meant to overtake the Guinness Book of World Records record for 178 dog couples "married" on the same day that was set in 2007 in Littleton, Colorado.