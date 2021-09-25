Flames’ Sutter Counting on Familiar Faces to Solidify 4th Line

Welcome to the Philadelphia Flyers News & Rumors, where we will look at the latest training camp news with the Flyers’ roster. Kevin Hayes and Wade Allison will miss the start of the team’s season as both players are recovering from injuries with the former on the mend from abdominal surgery, which will keep him out of the lineup six to eight weeks, likely until mid-to-late November. Allison sustained a right ankle sprain in a rookie game against the New York Rangers and will be out indefinitely while defenseman Samuel Morin, who was projected to begin the year outside the team’s three starting defensive pairings, will be out six to eight weeks with a knee injury.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO