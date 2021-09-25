CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

NWF crews battle mobile home fire near I-10, Ina

By Maria Arey
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 7 days ago
Northwest Fire District crews responded to a mobile home fire near Ina Road Saturday.

Crews are working to contain the fire on W Mars Street, near I-10 and Ina Road, fire officials say. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Mobile home fire under investigation

Authorities are working to learn the cause of a house fire that destroyed a local mobile home. Members from Coweta County Fire Rescue responded to a fully involved fire near the intersection of Highway 34 and Welcome Road just after 7:30 a.m. Upon their arrival, units worked in a defensive...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WAAY-TV

Crews battling fire at Huntsville store

Update: The Madison County Sheriff's Office says they're working with State Fire Investigators in response to the fire at Dollar General. "No further info to release right now as this is actively under investigation." According to Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Rescue, crews are on the scene of a working fire...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
NBC12

Richmond crews respond to house fire, rescue dog from inside home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond fire crews responding to a fire Sunday morning that left them rescuing a dog still inside the home. Around 7:29 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, crews responded to the 4400 block of New Kent Avenue for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters...
RICHMOND, VA
Metro News

Man dies in Preston County mobile home fire

TUNNELTON, W.Va. –– A man is dead following a mobile home fire in Preston County. The State Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed a 30 year old man died at the home in Tunnelton on Monday morning. Firefighters believe the blaze was accidental and was due to electrical reasons.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
seehafernews.com

Fire Causes Severe Damage to Home Near Kiel

Several local and area agencies responded to a house fire late Friday morning (September 17th) in the Town of Schleswig. Kiel Fire Department Public Information Officer Kyle Preissner says crews were dispatched just before 11 a.m. to a residence located at 19735 Highway 57 for a report of the back of a house on fire.
ACCIDENTS
foxillinois.com

Firefighter injured in mobile home fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield firefighter was injured while fighting a fire Wednesday afternoon. Crews were called just after noon to a mobile home fire in the 2200 block of North 3rd Street. The firefighter was burned while trying to put out the flames. He was taken to an...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
kxnet.com

Fire causes major damage to mobile home in southeast Minot

A porch fire caused major damage to a mobile home in southeast Minot on Monday evening. The Minot Fire Department was called to 625 15th St. SE #44 for a porch fire that caused serious damage to the structure after the flames spread up an exterior wall and into the attic.
MINOT, ND
27 First News

Crews forced to battle large fire at Weathersfield Twp. business without water

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple crews were called out to help with an unusual fire scene in Weathersfield Township on Thursday. Firefighters were called to the scene of a titanium and magnesium fire. Fire officials said it was one of the worst fires to fight because they couldn’t use any water on the fire.
ACCIDENTS
KEVN

Fire crews on the scene as wildfire burns near Norris Peak Road

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Fire crews are on the scene of a wildfire north of Johnson Siding near Norris Peak Road. The size of the Hat Mountain Fire is currently estimated at between 8 and 10 acres. Fire crews say air resources have been ordered for the fire and state, federal and local crews are either on the way or already on the scene. No mandatory evacuations have been ordered, but the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is going door to door on the south side of Bogus Jim Road telling residents there to be alert. The fire was reported at 2:42 this afternoon.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
New Haven Register

Fire crews extinguish Colony Road blaze near Seymour/Ansonia line

SEYMOUR — It took area firefighters about an hour to get a blaze under control near the Ansonia town line over the weekend, officials said. Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, fire units were dispatched to the area of Colony Road near the Ansonia town line for a possible brush fire. While Seymour units were en route, Ansonia fire crews were also dispatched for a similar report.
SEYMOUR, CT
WGN News

Crews battling extra alarm fire in Pilsen

CHICAGO — Crews are on the scene of a large fire on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Firefighters responded to a three story building 1100 block of West 18th Street in the city’s Pilsen neighborhood around 5 p.m. Officials said the building is both commercial and residential. Streets are blocked in the area as crew work to […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Crews Battle Fire In Northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A home in northeast Minneapolis was deemed uninhabitable after a structure fire early Saturday morning. The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews were called to the one-and-a-half story home shortly before 9 a.m. When they arrived at the 2500 block of Jefferson Street Northeast, they found heavy black smoke coming from the roof vents and gable. They found the fire on the second floor attic area. A second alarm was called for additional crews and equipment. Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the home suffered extensive fire and water damage. Though two firefighters were evaluated at the scene for minor medical conditions, neither were transported to the hospital. Red Cross has been called for the residents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: Antoine Suggs Charged With Murdering 4 Minnesotans Found Dead In Wisconsin Cornfield 6 Minnesota Schools Recognized As 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools Twin Cities Housing Shortage Is Worst In Nation, Census Data Says 13 Minnesotans Among Dozens Infected In Salmonella Outbreak
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Passersby Help Fire Crews Extinguish Brush Fires Along I-5

Multiple passenger vehicles stopped to help put out a brush fire that broke out alongside Interstate 5 near Exit 77 in Chehalis on Tuesday. The Chehalis Fire Department was called to the scene just after 4 p.m. on Sept. 21 and arrived to find two small brush fires — a 10-by-20-foot fire beneath the overpass and a 30-by-50-foot fire on the other side of the overpass — along with passersby who stopped to help extinguish the fire with water bottles and handheld fire extinguishers.
CHEHALIS, WA
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces mobile home, vehicle damaged in fire

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Fire Department is investigating after a mobile home and vehicle were damaged in a fire on Saturday. Firefighters were dispatched to 809 14th Street where they around 2:20 a.m, a news release from LCPD stated. Crews determined the mobile home was not...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Wave 3

Crews battle apartment complex fire in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Multiple fire crews were called Sunday morning to an apartment complex fire near Clarksville Senior High School. According to Clarksville Fire Department, the structure fire was called in before 9:00 a.m. to the 200 block of Ettels Lane, just off of Eastern Boulevard. Ettels Lane was...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
KROC News

Early Morning Fire at Rochester Mobile Home Park

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester firefighters were called out early this morning after a camper caught on fire at a southeast Rochester mobile home park. A news release says the fire at Bob's Trailer Park just north of the Marion Road and 20th Street Southeast intersection was reported shortly after 3 AM. The report indicated a camper was on fire and it was close to other campers and was spreading to nearby sheds.
ROCHESTER, MN
13News Now

Crews battle house fire on Philpotts Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Crews are investigating a fire that broke out late Wednesday night by Tidewater Drive. Dispatch said they got a call Wednesday, Sept. 23 just after 11 p.m. about a house fire that happened in 800 block of Philpotts Road. A spokesperson for the Norfolk Fire-Rescue said when...
NORFOLK, VA
altavistajournal.com

Crews battle Timberlake structure fire

Shortly before 10 a.m. Monday morning multiple fire departments responded to a commercial structure fire at a Lynchburg mattress store. Photos of the incident from the Forest Fire Department (FFD) and Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department (BTVFD) show smoke coming from the roof of Marshall's Mattress & More on Timberlake road.
LYNCHBURG, VA
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

