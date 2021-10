The Raiders (3-1, 1-0 District 25-6A) continued their recent dominance over rival Round Rock as they defeated the Dragons for an astounding sixth year in a row, this time 21-13. In a game that may have huge playoff consequences down the line — mainly avoiding Lake Travis in the first round — Cedar Ridge came up huge defensively and on special teams as it blocked a punt and Tyler Hartgrove recovered it in the end zone for one of its scores. It also held the vaunted Dragons rushing attack in check. Aidan Liston hit Zane Wofford for a 6-yard TD pass, and Gy’vanni Perry had a 6-yard rushing touchdown for the Raiders’ other scores. Perry and Victor Taylor Jr. combined for 147 yards rushing to lead the Raiders.

11 DAYS AGO