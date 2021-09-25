La Jolla Institute for Immunology celebrates new president

The La Jolla Institute for Immunology hosted a celebration honoring Erica Ollmann Saphire , Ph.D., as the institute’s new president and chief executive.

The Sept. 9 reception took place outdoors on the Arroyo Terrace Lawn at The Lodge at Torrey Pines.

Saphire, a Solana Beach resident, has dedicated her career to facing health threats such as the Ebola virus and COVID-19.

“This, right now, is a time of incredible urgency, incredible opportunity and acceleration of discovery,” Saphire said in her address. “This is a time to understand and harness immunology and the immune system.”

Saphire is LJI’s fifth president. She succeeds Mitchell Kronenberg, who led the organization for 18 years.

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .