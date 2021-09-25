CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gueye strike sets up PSG win without Messi

World Soccer Talk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis (AFP) – Lionel Messi was again sidelined for Paris Saint-Germain and in the Argentine’s absence it was Idrissa Gana Gueye and Julian Draxler who scored as the Ligue 1 leaders beat Montpellier 2-0 on Saturday. Senegal midfielder Gueye crashed a shot into the roof of the net from 20...

worldsoccertalk.com

