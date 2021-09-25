Gueye strike sets up PSG win without Messi

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Lionel Messi is set for his Paris Saint-Germain home debut against Lyon at Parc des Princes. But PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino will wait until the morning before deciding if Kylian Mbappe is fit to play. The striker twisted his ankle in the midweek draw against Club Brugge in the Champions League and is having a late fitness test. PSG’s fans are set for their first glimpse of Messi at home after his summer arrival from Barcelona. Messi came close to his first goal when he hit the crossbar against Brugge. Lyon has won its previous three matches and coach Peter Bosz has spoken of playing for a win against PSG, which is looking for a sixth straight league victory. Elsewhere, unbeaten Nice hosts struggling Monaco in the French Riviera derby and second-place Angers takes on Nantes.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO