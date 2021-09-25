CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Rick Springfield Live

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VyKiA_0c85KThB00

Live at the Oxford Performing Arts Center

September 30, 2021

7:00 pm

Buy Tickets

Ticket Prices $ 35, $45, $55

For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SZRM6_0c85KThB00

Advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZfDXO_0c85KThB00

Comments / 0

Related
ents24.com

Rick Astley Live After Racing

At the age of 21, Rick Astley emerged from the shadows of the Stock, Aitken and Waterman production house as their former tea boy became one of the biggest stars on the planet. His era-defining classic ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ topped charts the world over and catapulted the young Lancastrian on a journey that would encompass 8 consecutive UK Top 10 hits and 40 million sales. In 2016, Rick celebrated his half-century by releasing ‘50’ - an album title that put a cheeky, middle-aged twist on Adele’s ‘19’, ‘21’ and ‘25’. “I thought rather than buying a Harley-Davidson I'd make a record,” he notes with characteristic dry wit. Having written and produced the album as well as playing all of the instruments himself, suddenly it was like he’d never been away. It raced to the top of the charts and began a seven-week run in the Top 10. In the months that followed, he sold 400,000 albums and 100,000 tickets to his headline shows. He cemented that comeback with 2018’s ‘Beautiful Life’. It was an emotionally-charged collection with songs that celebrated his love for his wife, his daughter and music as a whole. His commitment was rewarded with a #6 chart position - his fifth Top 10 album. And the shows continued to scale up too, including special performances with Foo Fighters.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Springfield
Only In New Hampshire

There’s A Fairy And Hobbit House Festival In New Hampshire And It Promises To Be Magical

No matter how happy we are each day, there’s always something fun about imagining a different world. That’s why it’s so easy to get lost in a daydream when we should be doing something else. We love these moments throughout the day, but what we really appreciate is the opportunity to escape into a fantasy […] The post There’s A Fairy And Hobbit House Festival In New Hampshire And It Promises To Be Magical appeared first on Only In Your State.
POLITICS
primetimer.com

Rick Steves

Showing 1 - 4 of 4 articles tagged "Rick Steves" "After 9/11, I found myself kind of politicized," says the PBS travel host in an interview with The New Yorker. Cedric the Entertainer to host a CBS special showcasing videos filmed in coronavirus quarantine. The hourlong May special #Homevideos: A...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events
wwno.org

The Reading Life: Rick Bragg

Susan Larson talks with Rick Bragg, about “The Speckled Beauty: A Dog and His People, Lost and Found”, his new book about the poorly behaved, half-blind stray that won his heart. Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:. And just a reminder: with evolving COVID restrictions, best...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SFGate

Rick Ross... Luxurious Landscaper?!

Rick Ross is a man of simple pleasures. He enjoys a fast car, a well-rolled blunt, and the clean look of his own freshly mowed lawn. “It’s something I look forward to,” Ross says, outfitted with a big, white cowboy hat and a shiny chain as he sits between two large bottles of champagne. “I have my windows tinted. No one knows it’s Ricky Rozay, the biggest boss. AC’s down to 68 degrees, and I’m cutting. I’m looking for anything on the lawn that’s standing out or looking obnoxious.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
CBS LA

Students at Watts School Surprised With Brand New Music Production Studio

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Music students at a school in Watts got a big surprise Thursday when they arrived to class to find that a new state-of-the-art music production studio had been installed. Sept. 30, 2021. (CBSLA) The studio was built in a classroom at Markham Middle School. The construction of the studio was done in secret and thanks to a donation through a charity created by New Zealand rap artist Lil’ Mussie. The studio includes beat pads, Fender guitars and an electric keyboard. The plan is also to add a recording booth. It also has a plant wall that includes a neon sign which reads “Bread Wall.” It also has a mural which features Black artists who grew up in Watts, including Nipsey Hussle and Tyrese Gibson. The mural was created by artist Tehrell Porter. “I know that we can produce the next artist that eventually will end up on someone’s mural in their school,” Markham Middle School Assistant Principal Yumi Kawasaki told CBSLA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Denver

‘Hamilton’ Tickets Go On Sale To Public Oct. 5 For Denver Center For The Performing Arts

DENVER (CBS4) – “Hamilton” tickets will go on sale to the public online only on Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. at hamilton.denvercenter.org. Those tickets will be for performances at the Denver Center For The Performing Arts Feb. 16 through March 27, 2022. (credit: The Denver Center for the Performing Arts) There is a maximum limit of 8 tickets per account. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $59 to $199 with a select number of premium seats available for $249 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details on the lottery will...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Jazz Music Legend Celebrates 101st Birthday At Red Rocks Amphitheater

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) –The Colorado Music Hall of Fame was visited by its oldest living inductee on Saturday. The museum calls Red Rocks Amphitheater home. Charles Burrell turns 101 years old on Monday. (credit: Colorado Music Hall of Fame/Kevin J. Beaty) As part of his birthday celebrated, his visit to the museum included a trip to the amphitheater where he performed as the first Black musician to be signed to a symphony orchestra. As a musician trying to make an honest living, he used money he earned by painting and washing seat at Red Rocks Amphitheatre to pay his bills. (credit: Colorado Music Hall of Fame/Kevin J. Beaty) “This is definitely one of the benches. I think it still remembers me. We had quite an association,” Burrell said. Burrell performed alongside Charlie Parker, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole and Sarah Vaughan.
COLORADO STATE
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

1K+
Followers
484
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy