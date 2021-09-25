Katherine Heigl Reflects on 'Grey's Anatomy' Working Conditions Controversy

ABC released a trailer for the “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” crossover event that marks season premieres for both shows on Sept. 30. In the “Station 19” Season 5 at 8 p.m., the annual Phoenix Festival will cause problems to be solved by the teams of Station 19 and the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, all while Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) and Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) must work on their marriage, Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) comes to terms with his feelings for Vic (Barrett Doss) and Travis (Jay Hayden) revisits an old lover. In the “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 18 premiere, doctors treat a patient injured by illegal fireworks at the festival, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) tries to hire new doctors and Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Raver) take the next step together. The trailer shows explosions, suspensions, proposals and more — including a tease that “someone from Meredith’s past comes back.” See the trailer below.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO