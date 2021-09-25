Katherine Heigl Reflects on 'Grey's Anatomy' Working Conditions Controversy
When Katherine Heigl left Grey's Anatomy back in 2010, she spoke out about the often harsh work conditions she faced as the star of a major network show. At the time, there was little public sympathy for her, with even Diane Sawyer telling her during an interview that people didn't feel sorry for her. Over a decade later, things have changed, and Heigl reflected on the controversy as the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) prepares to vote on a strike.popculture.com
Comments / 0