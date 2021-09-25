CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Lavrov Says Mali Asked Private Russian Military Firm For Help

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says the military junta in Mali has turned to 'private Russian companies' for help in its fight against Islamist insurgents in the Western African country. 'This is activity which has been carried out on a legitimate basis,' Lavrov said during a press conference at the...

