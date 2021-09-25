CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Bulldogs TE Brock Bowers Scores Three TDs In Monster Performance

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE - No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs dominated thr Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville 62-0 this weekend. Here are some news and notes from the victory... Another Shutout By The Defense: Georgia posted its sixth shutout in the Kirby Smart era and the fourth in an SEC game with today’s 62-0 victory. Today marked Georgia’s second biggest margin of victory ever in an SEC game, trailing only a record 75-0 win over Florida in 1942. VU finished with 77 yards on 46 plays. At halftime, VU had 50 yards on 25 plays as the Bulldogs led 38-0. It marked the third time this year that Georgia has blanked a team in the first half. Coming in today, Georgia ranked second in the SEC, allowing just 7.7 points per game. Today was Georgia’s first shutout since blanking Missouri 27-0 in 2019.

