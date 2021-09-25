CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Del Rio, TX

The Border Is Reopening At Del Rio After The U.S. Clears Migrant Camp

By Dave Mistich
WFAE
WFAE
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

U.S. officials are reopening an international border crossing in southern Texas that had been closed for more than a week. The port of entry at Del Rio was closed after thousands of migrants set up camp below the international bridge crossing. U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a statement outlining...

www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFAE

Texas Gov. Abbot Has A State Border Force Jailing Migrants, Which Some Say Is Illegal

In Texas, hundred of migrants have been jailed by state authorities. Gov. Greg Abbott has launched his own border crackdown, which critics say is illegal. As NPR's Southwest correspondent based in Austin, Texas, John Burnett covers immigration, border affairs, Texas news and other national assignments. In 2018, 2019 and again in 2020, he won national Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio-Television News Directors Association for continuing coverage of the immigration beat. In 2020, Burnett along with other NPR journalists, were finalists for a duPont-Columbia Award for their coverage of the Trump Administration's Remain in Mexico program. In December 2018, Burnett was invited to participate in a workshop on Refugees, Immigration and Border Security in Western Europe, sponsored by the RIAS Berlin Commission.
TEXAS STATE
WFAE

Protesters across the U.S. march in opposition to Texas abortion law

In Washington, D.C., and hundreds of other U.S. cities today, abortion rights advocates gathered for marches to protest the new Texas law that severely restricts abortions in that state. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben has been out talking to the marchers in Washington, D.C., and she is with us now. Danielle, welcome. Thank you for joining us.
TEXAS STATE
WFAE

New rule shields DACA from being challenged in court

All right. A bit more on immigration now. DACA is the federal program that offers protections to immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children. When she was 11, Daniela Santos Viera (ph) came from Brazil. DANIELA SANTOS VIERA: DACA really redefined what was possible and what wasn't possible for...
IMMIGRATION
WFAE

The Racist Legacy Of Early Immigration Law Is Still Alive Today

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. The haunting pictures of Border Patrol agents on horseback, wielding whiplike reins, pushing Haitian migrants back to the Mexican side of the border, have made many people wonder about the Biden administration's policy at the border. Is it any different from the practices of the Trump administration? My guest, Caitlin Dickerson, has been writing about that, as well as examining the racism embedded in America's immigration laws, dating back to the very first Congress in 1790. She says America never really wanted the tired, poor, huddled masses. Our laws are outdated, and Congress has been unable or unwilling to change them. Meanwhile, she points out, many of the people being turned away, held in poor conditions, are looking for work at a time when America has a labor shortage.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Del Rio, TX
Del Rio, TX
Government
WFAE

American journalist Danny Fester has been imprisoned in Myanmar for months

Myanmar's military has been cracking down on dissent ever since the February 1 coup that ousted the government of Aung San Suu Kyi. She remains in detention. And so do dozens of journalists, including Danny Fenster, managing editor of the English-language magazine Frontier Myanmar. Michael Sullivan reports on his case from neighboring Thailand.
WORLD
WFAE

Why Haitian Migrants Have Been Making The Trek From Chile To The U.S. Border

Some 20,000 more Haitian migrants are making their way to the United States. Many are in a beach town in Colombia, waiting for boats to ferry them on to the next step of the dangerous and expensive journey north. Some of these Haitian migrants began their journey in Chile, where they lived for years. So we're going to visit Santiago, Chile's capital, to explore what this story looks like from there.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#U S#Deportation#International Border#Haitians#Eagle Pass#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WFAE

New Immigration Enforcement Guidelines Focus On Threats To Public Safety

The Biden administration has unveiled new guidelines for federal immigration enforcement that prioritize the most urgent threats to public safety, while still leaving discretion in the hands of individual officers and agents. "What we have done is we have guided our workforce to exercise its discretion to focus on individuals...
IMMIGRATION
WFAE

School Boards Are Asking For Federal Help As They Face Threats And Violence

Confrontations over masks, vaccines and how race is taught in schools have many school board members across the U.S. worried for their safety. Mobs are yelling obscenities and throwing objects. In one district, a protester brandished a flagpole against a school board official. Other cases have included a protester yelling a Nazi salute, arrests for aggravated battery and disorderly conduct, and numerous death threats against public officials.
EDUCATION
WFAE

WFAE

4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy