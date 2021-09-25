CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'UN must enhance its effectiveness, reliability'

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York [US], September 25 (ANI): Noting that the UN must improve its effectiveness to maintain its relevance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that it is important the world body is constantly strengthened for preserving "global order, global laws and global values". In his remarks at UNGA, the...

