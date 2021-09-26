CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Seek Suspect In String Of Burglaries In Lower Manhattan

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are trying to find the suspect in a string of burglaries in Lower Manhattan that took place between Sept. 13-21, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

newyork.cbslocal.com

nccpdnews.com

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING A SUSPECT REGARDING A SHOPLIFTING.

The New Castle County Division of Police is attempting to identify the subject in this photograph reference a shoplifting that occurred yesterday (Sept 28) at Hanks’ House of Liquors on Moore’s Lane and a criminal mischief report at Smoke Land also on Moore’s Lane. Immediately after these incidents, this subject was seen entering a Pontiac G6 sedan, blue and gray in color, displaying a Delaware temporary license plate.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

Suspect Wanted In Road Rage Shooting On I-95 Surrenders To Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The suspect wanted in a road rage shooting on Interstate 95 has surrendered to police. CBS3 captured video of the suspect, Zion Blyden, turning himself in on Wednesday. The 21-year-old is accused of shooting a man in another car in the northbound lanes in Chester on Sept. 12. The car that the injured man was riding in eventually made it to the Ikea in South Philadelphia on Columbus Boulevard. Police say it was there that Blyden saw that he had shot the victim and fled. The victim remains hospitalized. Blyden is facing charges consisting of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
x1071.com

Texas man arrested after string of burglaries in Middleton, police say

MIDDLETON, Wis. — A Texas man has been arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in Middleton. According to a news release, Menes A. Weightman, 43, was identified via video surveillance images after an attempted burglary to a business on University Avenue last week. On Sept. 15, police responded to the...
TEXAS STATE
CBS New York

Police: Woman Attacks Subway Rider Who Tried To Sit Next To Her

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspect behind a subway assault in Brooklyn. It happened last Thursday morning on a Manhattan-bound N train. Police said the suspect refused to let another woman sit in an open seat next to her. When the 29-year-old victim tried to sit down, the suspect allegedly punched her several times in the face and head. Both women got off the train at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station. The victim was treated for bruising and swelling to her face and jaw pain. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
KSNT

Shooting north of Manhattan leaves one person hospitalized, police identify the suspect

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A shooting in Riley County has left one person in the hospital and a suspect in custody, according to area police. The Riley County Police Department sent officers Monday to Roblyer Road off Tuttle Creek Boulevard, 25 miles north of Manhattan, on reports of a shooting. RCPD confirmed it took one victim, a 66-year-old man, to an area hospital to treat at least one gunshot wound. It also took one suspect, a 69-year-old man, into custody without issue.
MANHATTAN, KS
dailyvoice.com

Police Search For Northern Westchester Home Burglary Suspects

New York State Police investigators in Northern Westchester are seeking the public’s assistance in locating suspects implicated in a home burglary. Investigators in Somers issued an alert on Wednesday, Sept. 22 as they attempt to locate suspects caught on camera before a burglary of a home in Northern Westchester. In...
SOMERS, NY
New York Post

NYPD releases video of suspects in elevator execution of Queens man

Cops released surveillance footage of the duo suspected of fatally shooting a man in the elevator of a Queens apartment building over the weekend. Bassiana Lawrence, 27, was executed in the lift at 331 Beach 32 St. in Far Rockaway at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to cops and sources.
QUEENS, NY
CBS San Francisco

Daly City Police Bust Illegal Gambling Den, Arrest 4 Suspects

DALY CITY (CBS SF) — Police in Daly City busted an illegal gambling establishment early Thursday morning, arresting four adults and seizing coin-operated machines, cash, drugs, and guns, authorities said. According to information posted on the department’s social media accounts, the bust happened at 5 a.m. Thursday at a home on Monterey Avenue. At 5am today, our officers served a search warrant at an address on Monterey Ave that was used as an illegal gambling establishment with coin operated machines. They seized illegal gambling machines, illegal drugs, $, and several firearms. Four adult subjects were arrested. pic.twitter.com/zTUskk32YZ — Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) September 30, 2021 The Daly City crime suppression Unit, detectives, and tactical team served a search warrant at the address after it was determined the residence was being used as an illegal gambling establishment with coin operated machines. Officers found illegal gambling machines, large quantities of illegal drugs, a large amount of U.S. currency, as well as multiple firearms. Detectives arrested four adults residing at the residence who were booked into the County Jail for a variety of charges associated with the drugs, guns, and illegal gambling.
DALY CITY, CA
whatcom-news.com

Bellingham Police seek armed robbery suspect

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police are sharing security camera images from an armed robbery that occurred at a south Bellingham retail business on Friday, September 17th. The female suspect is reported to have held a gun on a store employee while making threats and demanding cash. The suspect is described...
BELLINGHAM, WA
CBS New York

Police: Suspects Punch 3 People In Face In Series Of Unprovoked Attacks In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are asking for help finding several individuals suspected in a trio of attacks in Sheepshead Bay. Police said the victims of the three assaults are over 60 years old, but the attacks appeared to be random, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported Friday. Disturbing surveillance video shows an 81-year-old man biking down the street Tuesday. He’s approached by a suspect near East 27th Street and Avenue X and the suspect appears to deck him. A second video, taken moments later, shows a group of young men walking on the sidewalk near Avenue U and East 29th Street. A 64-year-old man...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
news3lv.com

Police seek suspect accused of groping teenage girl

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department needs your help in finding a man accused in a groping incident. On August 1, 2021 around 7:00 a.m., a 17-year-old victim was walking home from work near Fremont Street and 15th Street. As she was walking on the sidewalk,...
wina.com

Waynesboro Police seek Tuesday morning shooting suspect

WAYNESBORO (WINA) – Waynesboro Police are looking for a suspect in an early Tuesday morning shooting in the city. Police responded around 2:30am Tuesday to an assault call at a residence in the 1000 block of East Main Street. Upon arrival, they found a male victim inside with a gunshot wound… and they’re now seeking 29-year old Justin William Brooks. A preliminary investigation indicates the victim and Brooks were in an altercation.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Williamson Source

Brentwood Police Capture Suspect After Burglaries and Homeowner’s Dog Shot

Brentwood Police responded Thursday, September 23, 2021 to a report of a motor vehicle. burglary in the River Oaks Subdivision. Responding officers quickly discovered that the. suspect was still in the area and began a search. As the search unfolded, officers discovered that there were several more vehicle burglaries, a home burglary, and reports of gunfire in the area. Brentwood Police also learned that a homeowner’s pet dog had been shot.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Rocky Mount Telegram

Police seek suspect in dollar store holdup

Police have identified a suspect in connection with a recent armed holdup of the Dollar General store in the 400 block of West Thomas Street. Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Man-Quan Randolph for committing robbery with a dangerous weapon, interim city Communications, Marketing and Public Relations Director Jessie Nunery said Tuesday afternoon in an email.
WNYT

String of Amsterdam burglaries under investigation

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after several burglaries at businesses. Police released video of a suspect from one of the burglaries. They say to note the distinct sweatshirt the suspect is wearing. Police say this is happening at businesses in Amsterdam. Some items stolen...
AMSTERDAM, NY
rockrivertimes.com

Police ask for public’s help locating Rockford burglary suspects

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating three men they say committed burglary to three businesses. The first incident happened at approximately 10:20 p.m. at the BP gas station at 1620 Rural Street. According to a press release, the suspects threw rocks to break the front glass door, and one of the suspects jumped onto the counter and removed the cash register. All three suspects fled on foot.
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Boston

Police Seek Suspect In Cambridge Road Rage Stabbing

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Police in Cambridge are looking for the suspect who allegedly stabbed another driver following a road rage incident Saturday night. The stabbing happened outside the Best Buy at CambridgeSide Place. Suspect wanted in road rage stabbing (Image credit Cambridge PD) Police released video of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving. He is described as a thin black man in his 20s with a beard. He has several tattoos on his left arm and possibly on his neck. He was driving a blue Chrysler PT Cruiser with a sunroof. PT Cruiser wanted after road rage stabbing (Image credit Cambridge PD) The victim of the stabbing had surgery for non-life threatening injuries and remains in the hospital. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridge Police. Update: New video shows the suspect in Saturday night's stabbing walk up to and confront the victim; and later drive away in a blue PT Cruiser. Have any information on the suspect or vehicle's whereabouts? Please call CPD at 617-349-3300. #CambMA pic.twitter.com/b6wQh8SfQF — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) September 28, 2021
CAMBRIDGE, MA

