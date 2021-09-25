CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Blasting Bravo Producers, Below Deck Med's Lex Wilson Allegedly Wants To Sell Details About The Season

By Lauren Vanderveen
 7 days ago
The drama of Below Deck: Mediterranean’s sixth season has been mostly at the hands of one second stewardess, Lexi Wilson, and her many blowups on crew nights off. Ultimately, Captain Sandy had to pull the plug on Wilson’s season and fire her when an argument with chef Mathew Shea went too far. Ever since, Wilson has been blasting Bravo producers on social media for the edit she's been receiving on the show. And now, she allegedly wants to sell Season 6 details that were left out.

Jus Lyn
6d ago

They will never allow Lexi on show again! and so much for her " rich" baloney..now that she's hawking interviews!! Even her mother doesn't know what to do with her!

10
Thomas Sabia
6d ago

Lexi was nothing but a cry baby from the start and everything was not her fault trash is all she was

13
kitty2
6d ago

Something wrong with her. Glad she got fired.

16
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

