After Blasting Bravo Producers, Below Deck Med's Lex Wilson Allegedly Wants To Sell Details About The Season
The drama of Below Deck: Mediterranean’s sixth season has been mostly at the hands of one second stewardess, Lexi Wilson, and her many blowups on crew nights off. Ultimately, Captain Sandy had to pull the plug on Wilson’s season and fire her when an argument with chef Mathew Shea went too far. Ever since, Wilson has been blasting Bravo producers on social media for the edit she's been receiving on the show. And now, she allegedly wants to sell Season 6 details that were left out.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 14