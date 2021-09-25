CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Del Rio, TX

The Border Is Reopening At Del Rio After The U.S. Clears Migrant Camp

By Dave Mistich
WEKU
WEKU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GcIw6_0c85IC0U00
An area where migrants, many from Haiti, were encamped is seen after crews cleared the zone along the Del Rio International Bridge on Saturday in Del Rio, Texas. Julio Cortez/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3npq6y_0c85IC0U00

U.S. officials are reopening an international border crossing in southern Texas that had been closed for more than a week. The port of entry at Del Rio was closed after thousands of migrants set up camp below the international bridge crossing.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a statement outlining plans to allow passenger traffic to resume at 4 p.m. local time Saturday. Officials say they expect to open the crossing for all cargo traffic on Monday at 8 a.m.

The crossing at Del Rio had been closed since Sept. 17 as thousands of migrants, mostly Haitians, began making their way across the Rio Grande River from Mexico and setting up a makeshift encampment under the international bridge.

During the closure, traffic on the U.S. side of the border headed for the Del Rio crossing had been rerouted to Eagle Pass, nearly 60 miles away.

Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez said the past year has been tough on the area, with the crisis at the border being the latest in a string of strains on local officials.

"This year we've dealt with a winter storm, we've dealt with the pandemic, we've dealt with this immigrant crisis. I dealt with a jailbreak — all in a short period of time," Martinez told NPR.

On the Mexico side of the border, many businesses were struggling because of the Del Rio crossing being closed. Eduardo Hernandez, an auto mechanic, told NPR he lost about 50% of his business over the past couple of weeks.

"Ever since the migrants came here, the situation has been strange," Hernandez said, noting that he depends on Texas drivers who come to him for cheaper labor.

After thousands of migrants gathered under the Del Rio Bridge, the Biden administration expedited deportation flights to Haiti and elsewhere. By Friday, the last of the migrants had been removed by U.S. officials.

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups have criticized the U.S. response to the surge of migrants, particularly after border agents on horseback were seen chasing and grabbing people who were carrying food back to their families.

The tactics prompted the resignation of Daniel Foote, a U.S. diplomat to Haiti, who called the Biden administration's methods "inhumane" and "counterproductive." A career diplomat, Foote had been in the post as the special envoy for Haiti since July.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday that about 2,000 people have been deported on flights back to Haiti, while 12,400 have been released into the U.S. while they wait to appear before an immigration judge.

Thousands more Haitians remain in Mexico and others are still making their way north through Central and South America.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEKU

The Racist Legacy Of Early Immigration Law Is Still Alive Today

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. The haunting pictures of Border Patrol agents on horseback, wielding whiplike reins, pushing Haitian migrants back to the Mexican side of the border, have made many people wonder about the Biden administration's policy at the border. Is it any different from the practices of the Trump administration? My guest, Caitlin Dickerson, has been writing about that, as well as examining the racism embedded in America's immigration laws, dating back to the very first Congress in 1790. She says America never really wanted the tired, poor, huddled masses. Our laws are outdated, and Congress has been unable or unwilling to change them. Meanwhile, she points out, many of the people being turned away, held in poor conditions, are looking for work at a time when America has a labor shortage.
IMMIGRATION
WEKU

Abortion rights hang in the balance, as advocates rally across the country

Abortion-rights advocates are protesting in cities across the U.S. on Saturday, with their movement feeling deeply uneasy about what comes next after Texas enacted the nation's most restrictive abortion law, and with the conservative Supreme Court possibly ruling on the future of Roe v. Wade during its next term, which starts Monday.
PROTESTS
WEKU

U.S. hits 700,000 COVID deaths just as cases begin to fall

MINNEAPOLIS — The United States reached its latest heartbreaking pandemic milestone Friday, eclipsing 700,000 deaths from COVID-19 just as the surge from the delta variant is starting to slow down and give overwhelmed hospitals some relief. It took 3 ½ months for the U.S. to go from 600,000 to 700,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Del Rio, TX
Del Rio, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#U S#Deportation#International Border#Haitians#Eagle Pass#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
WEKU

School Boards Are Asking For Federal Help As They Face Threats And Violence

Confrontations over masks, vaccines and how race is taught in schools have many school board members across the U.S. worried for their safety. Mobs are yelling obscenities and throwing objects. In one district, a protester brandished a flagpole against a school board official. Other cases have included a protester yelling a Nazi salute, arrests for aggravated battery and disorderly conduct, and numerous death threats against public officials.
EDUCATION
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy