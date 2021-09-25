CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nimz, Psota come up big, Valpo shocks Drake 24-21

By The Associated Press
Ben Nimz completed an improbable 80-yard drive with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Bingham with 1:05 to play, Trey Psota blocked a field goal attempt on the final play of the game and Valparaiso defeated Drake 24-21 on Saturday.

The Beacons (1-3, 1-0 Pioneer League) took over on their 20 with 2:39 to play. They faced a 4th-and-17 on their 27 when Nimz found Ollie Reese down the right sideline for 42 yards to the 30. There were then three incompletions before Bingham went up at the goal line and tipped the high throw to himself as he tumbled into the end zone.

The Bulldogs (1-3, 0-1) responded by marching from their 25 to the Valparaiso 25, converting on a fourth-down play along the way, setting up Nathan De Bruin field goal attempt for 42 yards. It was a low snap and De Bruin didn't get his career-long attempt by one yard.

Nimz came on in relief of Teryn Berry, who threw three interceptions. Robert Washington ran for 143 yards and two scores but lost two fumbles. The Beacons also lost two fumbles, the second week in a row Drake forced five turnovers and lost.

Both teams had 17 first downs and Valparaiso had the edge in total offense by 29 yards, piling up 379 yards on 16 fewer snaps.

