CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atascosa County, TX

Air Quality Alert issued for Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-25 16:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bexar; Comal; Guadalupe; Kendall; Medina; Wilson OZONE ACTION DAY The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the San Antonio area for Sunday, September 26, 2021. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the San Antonio area on Sunday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking or riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. If required, the next Ozone Action Day will be issued by 3 PM on Sunday, September 26, 2021. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html EPA Air Now www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=airnow.local_state&stateid=45&tab=0 Take Care of Texas www.takecareoftexas.org Alamo Area Council of Governments Air Quality Outreach & Education www.aacog.com/index.aspx?nid=99

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Atascosa County, TX
County
Bexar County, TX
County
Medina County, TX
City
Bandera, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
County
Kendall County, TX
County
Wilson County, TX
County
Bandera County, TX
County
Guadalupe County, TX
County
Comal County, TX
City
Atascosa, TX
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozone Pollution#Air Quality Alert#Guadalupe#Tceq

Comments / 0

Community Policy