Iowa child dies after accident at homecoming parade

SLOAN, Iowa — A child has died after being injured during a homecoming parade,according to KMEG.

It happened at about 2 p.m. Friday in Sloan. Authorities said the middle school student, Kage McDonald, was injured and a medical helicopter flew Kage to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

KTIV reports the child fell off a float.

Westwood Superintendent Jay Lutt released a statement stating Kage died from his injuries.

"Kage had an enormous heart and I enjoyed every interaction I had with him," Lutt released in the statement. "He was a tough kid who worked hard at everything he did. He will be missed and remembered by all who knew him."

Hinton School District postponed its game against Westwood Friday night to 5 p.m. Saturday.