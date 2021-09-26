CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa child dies after accident at homecoming parade

CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jk12Q_0c85HSv500

SLOAN, Iowa — A child has died after being injured during a homecoming parade,according to KMEG.

It happened at about 2 p.m. Friday in Sloan. Authorities said the middle school student, Kage McDonald, was injured and a medical helicopter flew Kage to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

KTIV reports the child fell off a float.

Westwood Superintendent Jay Lutt released a statement stating Kage died from his injuries.

"Kage had an enormous heart and I enjoyed every interaction I had with him," Lutt released in the statement. "He was a tough kid who worked hard at everything he did. He will be missed and remembered by all who knew him."

Hinton School District postponed its game against Westwood Friday night to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Pelosi sets end-of-October deadline for infrastructure vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Saturday set a new deadline of Oct. 31 for the House to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. In a "Dear Colleague" letter released on Saturday, Pelosi said that “more time was needed” to pass the infrastructure bill along with the larger, $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package after scrambling over the past two days to get enough votes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Sloan, IA
Accidents
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Accidents
Sloan, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Sloan, IA
Sloan, IA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Kmeg#Ktiv#Westwood#Hinton School District
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
CNN

CNN

664K+
Followers
102K+
Post
548M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy