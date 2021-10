DAWG BONES OFFENSE – GEORGIA. The Bulldogs are coming off a performance where they put up 491 yards with a balanced attack on both the ground and through the air. The Commodores come into Saturday’s game towards the bottom of the SEC in most offensive categories. Vanderbilt is last in the SEC in both yards per game and total points per game. JT Daniels played one of his best games against South Carolina and will face a Vanderbilt defense that should not give him many problems.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO