Local Businesses Prepare for Thousands Ahead of Sundays Vikings Home Opener

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sunday marks the Minnesota Vikings’ first home opener in two years, with people in the stands. Last year, seats were empty and downtown Minneapolis was quiet. But as Vikings take on the Seattle Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium, businesses are expecting a full house. In preparation for...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Release Notable Running Back

The Minnesota Vikings have released third-string running back Ameer Abdullah. The seventh-year RB signed with the team’s active roster just three days ago ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he served on the Vikings’ practice squad. Alongside quarterback Sean Mannion, Abdullah was elevated to...
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Considering A Notable Shakeup

Well, it sounds like the Seattle Seahawks are already going to make some changes to their defense this season. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, they are currently weighing a few options in an effort to improve their secondary. “Potential shakeup in Seattle’s secondary: Seahawks are looking into multiple options...
wearegreenbay.com

Stadium District businesses anticipate large crowds ahead of Packers home opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Amanda Watson, owner of Stadium View Bar, Grill & Banquet in the Stadium District told Local 5 Monday morning that her team anticipated a busy day. “We’ve been doing everything as if it was 2019,” she said, “just ordering a lot of beer and liquor and food. And just also going back through and re-training all of our staff and making sure they understand what game days are.”
Person
Ilhan Omar
WNCY

Green Bay Buzzing Ahead of Packers Home Opener

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Monday Night Football is coming, and not only is it the Packers home opener, but it’s the first official game with full capacity since early 2020. From picking out Packers gear, “this is where we always stop first to see what the new merchandise is,”...
Fox11online.com

"D-train" featured on Lombardi Ave. fence ahead of Packers home opener

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- You know Packers season is upon us when the fences across the street from Lambeau Field start receiving new coats of paint and that is what happened on Saturday. Spencer Young and Zane Statz unveiled their creation for this season on one of the fences along...
chatsports.com

Packers host free kickoff concert ahead of home opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While most of the NFL’s 32 teams have played at home already this season, the Green Bay Packers will do so for the first time when they host the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. Late Sunday afternoon, Packers fans flocked to Lambeau Field to...
CBS Sports

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Questionable for Sunday

Cook (ankle) ended up doing some work at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. It isn't clear if Cook's work Friday was enough to warrant limited participation rather than a third consecutive DNP. Either...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Vikings Win Home Opener Against Seattle [GALLERY]

The Vikings overcame a first half 17-7 deficit to beat the Seattle Seahawks 30-17 in their home opener Sunday. Kirk Cousins threw for 323 yards and 3 touchdowns and Alexander Mattison played for an injured Dalvin Cook at running back. Mattison ran for 112 yards and caught 6 passes for 59 yards.
chatsports.com

In raucous home opener, Kirk Cousins, Vikings finally solve Russell Wilson, Seahawks

The 95-foot-tall glass gates opened to fans at U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time in 21 months, as singer Dustin Lynch belted out country hits and tossed beers to fans on a sun-soaked afternoon. Inside, the Vikings took the field as artificial snow fell from the stadium's ceiling, the final touch of an elaborate pregame production designed to whip fans into a frenzy.
Pioneer Press

Fans fired up for return to U.S. Bank Stadium for Sunday’s Vikings home opener

For 15 years, Bob Repin never saw a Vikings game live on television. That’s because he was at all the games. Repin, an avid fan nicknamed “Viking Bob,” concluded the 2019 season having attended 234 straight Vikings regular-season and playoff games, home and away, not missing one since 2005. But then came last year.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings hope to be inhospitable to Russell Wilson in their home opener

The Vikings are treating Sunday as a "grand reopening" of sorts for U.S. Bank Stadium, where fans will return for the team's home opener after being unable to attend games for all of 2020 because of COVID-19. They'll host a kickoff concert for up to 7,500 four hours before game...
skornorth.com

Zulgad’s Roundup: Vikings faced with possibility of not having Dalvin Cook for home opener

Are the Vikings just being cautious with Dalvin Cook or could one of the NFL’s top running backs miss the home opener Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks? Cook suffered a sprained ankle in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s loss at Arizona and sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Cook, who also suffered a stinger as the Vikings fell to 0-2, said Wednesday he was good to go for the Seattle game, but that’s typical of any player whose status is in doubt. Cook rushed for 131 yards on 22 carries and caught two passes for 17 yards against the Cardinals. Last season, he had an average of 25.4 touches per game to lead the NFL. The issue is that with 15 games remaining, the Vikings want to keep Cook as healthy as possible and giving him a significant workload on a sprained ankle could make things worse. Cook has missed 19 games in his first four seasons, including two each of the past two years. Coach Mike Zimmer gave no indication the Vikings will reduce Cook’s touches on Sunday, but it remains to be seen if he will play. Cook’s status for Sunday’s game will be given an official designation when the Vikings’ injury report is released on Friday. If Cook can’t go, Alexander Mattison (four carries for 13 yards and a touchdown in two games this season) will be the top running back.
kfgo.com

Minnesota Vikings Battle Seattle Seahawks in Home Opener Sunday

(Minneapolis, MN) — The Minnesota Vikings welcome fans bank to US Stadium Sunday when they play the Seattle Seahawks in the home opener. It’s been nearly two years since the stands have been packed. The Vikes are 0-and-2 after narrow losses at Cincinnati and Arizona. Seattle is 1-and-1 following last...
vikings.com

Guide to Game Day: Vikings to Host Seahawks & Free Concert for Home Opener

The Vikings are returning — and so are fans — to regular-season action at U.S. Bank Stadium this Sunday. Minnesota (0-2) will host Seattle (1-1) at 3:25 p.m. (CT) Sunday. The latest home opener for Minnesota since Sept. 27, 2009, it will also mark the first regular-season game in front of fans in more than 630 days and Seattle's first in U.S. Bank Stadium.
Lake Oswego Review

Sunday, Sept. 25: Vikings 30, Seahawks 17

NFL: Seattle struggles on key downs offensively and defensively in loss at Minnesota.Big picture: For the second week in a row, the second half was a struggle as an opposing runner found traction. This time, Seattle was kept off the scoreboard in the second half as Minnesota controlled the ball and gradually built its lead with three time-consuming drives that ended with field goals. The Seahawks, in fact, didn't score after going ahead 17-7 on Chris Carson's 30-yard run with 11:12 left in the first half and netted only 81 yards on offense in the second half. … At 1-2,...
INFORUM

Without injured Dalvin Cook, Vikings swamp Seahawks 30-17 in home opener

The Vikings were missing their injured star running back Sunday but the offense still flourished in a 30-17 victory over Seattle in the home opener. With no fans allowed to attend last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the game was Minnesota’s first with fans at U.S. Bank Stadium in the regular season since Dec. 29, 2019. And the Vikings gave them lots to cheer about.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Thousands Gather at AT&T Stadium to Celebrate Cowboys' Home Opener Monday

The Dallas Cowboys won't take the field at AT&T Stadium until Monday night, but there was plenty of action in Arlington on Sunday, ahead of the team's home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. Thousands of fans came out for Rally Day, where many families enjoyed games, a tour of the...
